April 13 — KUER Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee 25th Street

KUER 90.1 | By MacKenzie Waldon
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT
Text says "Join us at a mug stop," and a photo of a mugs with a seagulls wearing cowboy hats listening to the radio.

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., join KUER staff and reporters at Grounds for Coffee 25th Street in Ogden for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Spring Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Spring Fund Drive (happening April 13 - 19, 2024), you can pick up an exclusive custom mug featuring the winning design of our KUER hoodie: seagulls in a cowboy hat! Oh, and we’ll kick in a free cup of coffee.

Spring 2024 Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee 25th Street

Saturday, April 13, 2024 | 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

111 25th St, Ogden, UT 84401

These mugs are only available at our Spring 2024 Mug Stops!

