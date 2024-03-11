April 13 — KUER Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee 25th Street

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., join KUER staff and reporters at Grounds for Coffee 25th Street in Ogden for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Spring Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Spring Fund Drive (happening April 13 - 19, 2024), you can pick up an exclusive custom mug featuring the winning design of our KUER hoodie: seagulls in a cowboy hat! Oh, and we’ll kick in a free cup of coffee.

Spring 2024 Mug Stop: Grounds for Coffee 25th Street

Saturday, April 13, 2024 | 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

111 25th St, Ogden, UT 84401

These mugs are only available at our Spring 2024 Mug Stops!

Support the programming you rely on.