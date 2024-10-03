March 29 — Science Friday Live at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City

Host Ira Flatow and the rest of the SciFri crew are slated to return to Salt Lake City to discuss and report on the incredible science stories happening in the Beehive State. This live version of the beloved national radio show is happening on March 29, 2025 at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

The two-hour program will feature interactive moments, an audience Q&A, and science demonstrations. The program will also be recorded, so you might be part of a Science Friday future broadcast. And don’t worry, attendees will be given notice so they can tune in to hear their favorite moments from the live show.

When: March 29, 2025

Where: Eccles Theater – 131 S Main St, Salt Lake City UT 84111

Tickets: Prices for general admission tickets have yet to be announced, so check back soon.

VIP: You can secure two VIP tickets to Science Friday Live by donating to KUER. The package includes a post-show reception where you'll get to meet host Ira Flatow and a custom SciFri mug.

About Science Friday: Science Friday is a long-running program focused on trustworthy science news and educational programming. For three decades, Science Friday has introduced audiences across the nation to top scientists and reminded them about how fun it is to learn about our beautiful and complex world. The host is Ira Flatow, an award-winning science correspondent and journalist.