© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

April 17 — The Wonder of TreeNote

KUER 90.1
Published March 7, 2025 at 9:22 AM MST

Join KUER and renowned ecologist Dr. Nalini Nadkarni for a captivating evening dedicated to the magic and mystery of trees. As the host of KUER’s "TreeNote," Dr. Nadkarni will lead a lively conversation with fellow tree enthusiasts and experts, exploring our deep connections with trees — from the practical to the spiritual to the artistic.

🌿 What do trees teach us?
🌲 How do they shape our world and inspire creativity?
🌳 What stories do they tell?

Enjoy the discussion, and stick around for a special book signing with Dr. Nadkarni. "TreeNotes: A Year in the Company of Trees" is a collection of "TreeNote" essays, and will be available for purchase.

📅 When: Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m.
📍 Where: The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
🎟 This is a ticketed eventget yours now!

Don’t miss out on celebrating the wonder of trees with fellow nature lovers!

KUER, NPR Utah | The Leonardo | Tree Utah
KUER Events
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate