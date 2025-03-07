April 17 — The Wonder of TreeNote

Join KUER and renowned ecologist Dr. Nalini Nadkarni for a captivating evening dedicated to the magic and mystery of trees. As the host of KUER’s "TreeNote," Dr. Nadkarni will lead a lively conversation with fellow tree enthusiasts and experts, exploring our deep connections with trees — from the practical to the spiritual to the artistic.

🌿 What do trees teach us?

🌲 How do they shape our world and inspire creativity?

🌳 What stories do they tell?

Enjoy the discussion, and stick around for a special book signing with Dr. Nadkarni. "TreeNotes: A Year in the Company of Trees" is a collection of "TreeNote" essays, and will be available for purchase.

📅 When: Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

📍 Where: The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

🎟 This is a ticketed event — get yours now!

Don’t miss out on celebrating the wonder of trees with fellow nature lovers!

KUER, NPR Utah | The Leonardo | Tree Utah