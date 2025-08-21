Sept. 13 — KUER Mug Stop: Avenues Street Fair

KUER's Fall Fund Drive starts on Saturday, Sept. 13, and we're kicking things off with an all-day Mug Stop at the Avenues Street Fair. Come on out and see us from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And if you've ever wondered what it's like to be interviewed by "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio, you can find out at our booth. He'll be at the table in the afternoon, talking with passersby about whatever matters to them. (These interviews might be recorded).

Of course, you'll also be able to get a KUER mug. For a $20 donation, you can snag our new diner-style mug celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This sleek custom design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops.

See you at the fair.

Fall 2025 Mug Stop: Avenues Street Fair

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

8th Avenue between D and K Streets, Salt Lake City