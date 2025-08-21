Sept. 16 — KUER Mug Stop: 3 Cups Coffee in Holladay

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, KUER will be at 3 Cups Coffee in Holladay for a Mug Stop from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Stop by to chat with All Things Considered host Pamela McCall, get an exclusive KUER mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new diner-style mug celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This sleek custom design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at 3 Cups.

Come out and support public radio.

Fall 2025 Mug Stop: 3 Cups Coffee

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 | 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

4670 S Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay