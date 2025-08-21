© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
⚠️ Our downtown St. George signal 107.7 is off the air. St. George listeners can hear us at 93.9 or on our stream

Sept. 16 — KUER Mug Stop: 3 Cups Coffee in Holladay

KUER 90.1
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM MDT
Two black KUER mugs on a colorful background. Image text reads: Join KUER at a mug stop.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, KUER will be at 3 Cups Coffee in Holladay for a Mug Stop from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Stop by to chat with All Things Considered host Pamela McCall, get an exclusive KUER mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new diner-style mug celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This sleek custom design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at 3 Cups.

Come out and support public radio.

Fall 2025 Mug Stop: 3 Cups Coffee
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 | 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
4670 S Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay
Tags
KUER Events Mug Stop
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate