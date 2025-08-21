Sept. 20 — KUER Mug Stop: Peak State Fit

© 2025 KUER 90.1
⚠️ Our downtown St. George signal 107.7 is off the air. St. George listeners can hear us at 93.9 or on our stream

Published August 21, 2025 at 3:44 PM MDT
Two black KUER mugs on a colorful background. Image text reads: Join KUER at a mug stop.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, KUER will be at Peak State Fit in Salt Lake City for a Mug Stop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stop by the cafe/bike shop to chat with midday host Bob Nelson, snag an exclusive KUER mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new diner-style mug celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This sleek custom design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at Peak State.

Come out, grab a mug and support KUER's Fall Fund Drive.

Fall 2025 Mug Stop: Peak State Fit
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
301 E 1700 S, Salt Lake City

Can't make it? Come see us at one of our other Fall Fund Drive Mug Stops:

