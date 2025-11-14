© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dec. 4 — KUER Pint Night: SaltFire Brewing

KUER 90.1
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:05 PM MST

On Thursday, Dec. 4, KUER will be at SaltFire Brewing in Salt Lake City for a Pint Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by the brewery to hang out with All Things Considered Host Pamela McCall and other KUER staff, grab an exclusive pint glass and enjoy great local beer.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our brand new pint glass celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This collectible is only available in-person at Pint Night. And everyone who attends will be able to enjoy $4 draft brews thanks to our friends at SaltFire.

Come out, have a beer and support KUER's Year-End Fund Drive.

Year-End 2025 Pint Night: SaltFire Brewing Co.
Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 | 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
2199 S W Temple St, South Salt Lake

Can't make it? Come see us at our Mug Stop on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Red Moose Cafe.

KUER Events
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate