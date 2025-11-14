Dec. 6 — KUER Mug Stop: Red Moose Cafe

On Saturday, Dec. 6, KUER will be at Red Moose Cafe in Salt Lake City for a Mug Stop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stop by the coffee shop to chat with midday host Bob Nelson and other KUER staff, snag an exclusive mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new diner-style mug celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This sleek design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at Red Moose.

Come out, grab a mug and support KUER's Year-End Fund Drive.

Year-End 2025 Mug Stop: Red Moose Cafe

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

1693 900 E, Salt Lake City

Can't make it? Come see us at our Pint Night at SaltFire Brewing at Thursday, Dec. 4.