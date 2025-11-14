© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dec. 6 — KUER Mug Stop: Red Moose Cafe

KUER 90.1
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:47 AM MST
Two black KUER mugs on a colorful background. Image text reads: Join KUER at a mug stop.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, KUER will be at Red Moose Cafe in Salt Lake City for a Mug Stop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stop by the coffee shop to chat with midday host Bob Nelson and other KUER staff, snag an exclusive mug and enjoy some great coffee.

For a $20 donation, you'll be able to get our new diner-style mug celebrating KUER's 65th anniversary. This sleek design is only available in-person at our Mug Stops. And, as a bonus, you'll be able to fill it up with a free cup of coffee from our friends at Red Moose.

Come out, grab a mug and support KUER's Year-End Fund Drive.

Year-End 2025 Mug Stop: Red Moose Cafe
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
1693 900 E, Salt Lake City

Can't make it? Come see us at our Pint Night at SaltFire Brewing at Thursday, Dec. 4.

Tags
KUER Events Mug Stop
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate