April 8 — Through the Lens: 'The Tale of Silyan'

From the Oscar-nominated director of ‘Honeyland’ comes a poignant and visually arresting story set in the heart of rural Macedonia. Nikola, a farmer grappling with the harsh realities of new government policies, finds himself unable to sell his land or crops. When his family leaves in search of a better life abroad, Nikola takes a job as a landfill attendant, where he encounters the injured white stork Silyan. As he nurses the bird back to health, an unlikely bond forms between man and animal. The result is a deeply moving film that touches on climate change, economic migration, resilience and the quiet power of connection.

“The Tale of Silyan” is part of our Through the Lens film series with the Utah Film Center. You can join us for a screening followed by a Q&A with Doug Fabrizio.

When: Wed., April 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Utah Film Center | 375 W. 400 N.

This event is free, but an RSVP is appreciated.