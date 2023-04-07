StoryCorps Utah

In the fall of 2022, KUER hosted StoryCorps in Ogden and Salt Lake City. Each Friday this month we’ll share one of those recordings, bringing you the voices and stories of your fellow Utahns.

StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. If you are interested in recording your own story, you can learn more at StoryCorps.org.

