StoryCorps Utah
In the fall of 2022, KUER hosted StoryCorps in Ogden and Salt Lake City. Each Friday this month we’ll share one of those recordings, bringing you the voices and stories of your fellow Utahns.
StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. If you are interested in recording your own story, you can learn more at StoryCorps.org.
Episode List
When Faith and Justin Smith’s daughter told them she was transgender, they immediately offered her their support. Their community, however, did not give them the same encouragement.
When Laura Perez and Fanny Guadalupe-Blauer created the program “Sabores de Mi Patria” in 2019, they were thinking about family traditions — specifically about how their Indigenous American ancestors planted crops.
When Brittany Bench was in college, her choices weren’t about getting a job or going to parties. As a single, pregnant young woman, she had to decide what was best for her and her unborn daughter. She chose adoption.
Caputo’s Market & Deli is a family affair. Their history with food goes back to the early twentieth century when owner Matt Caputo’s Italian immigrant grandparents operated a small neighborhood market on Salt Lake’s west side. In 1997, a new generation opened the current Caputo’s Market & Deli. Run first by Tony and then his son Matt, the business has stayed true to the family’s immigrant roots.