As KUER’s Ogden-based northern Utah reporter, Macy Lipkin covers bilingual Spanish-speaking communities and general assignment stories. She grew up in Massachusetts but fell in love with audio storytelling and mountains while working at a public radio station in Ecuador. After interning with CT Public Radio and GBH News in Boston, freelancing in the Amazon, and producing a TV show at GBH, she has returned to public radio and mountains. Outside of work, she’s probably reading, getting lost on a trail somewhere, or listening to sad folksy music. She holds a bachelor's degree in peace and justice studies from Wellesley College, where she woke up at an ungodly hour to row in the dark with her friends.

