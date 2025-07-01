Utahns rounding up their liquor store purchases have raised $1.5M for homelessness

“Do you want to round up for the homeless?”

Customers have answered yes to that question at Utah’s state-run liquor stores in 36% of transactions since the round-up program launched in November. So far, it’s raised more than $1.5 million for homeless services.

The funds have been rolling in since the launch and became eligible for use July 1.

Donations come from customers opting to round their purchases up to the nearest dollar.

“These are really small donations, like 20 cents, 30 cents, 50 cents at a time,” said Christina Davis, a spokesperson with the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Specifically, these micro-donations go to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account , named for the longtime Utah advocate . Davis said the round-up program honors Atkinson’s legacy.

“She talks about this all the time, is this idea of a lot of people doing a little bit, and it making a really big difference.”

The Atkinson fund supports homeless services statewide for things like emergency shelter, case management and meals. Individuals can donate on their tax forms, but with more and more people filing online, they’re seeing less revenue that way, Davis said.

The state might use round-up funds for different reasons in different years, depending on need. With the first batch of funding, the Office of Homeless Services is looking ahead to winter overflow needs.

“It becomes dangerous to be outside, especially at night,” Davis said. “So these funds can go to things like blankets, mats, hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies, staff costs, utilities — so keeping the heat on in those buildings so people can be someplace that's safe.”

The program is on track to raise $2 million annually. That will boost efforts to add 900 winter shelter beds in Salt Lake County.

But the benefit will extend beyond the capital, she noted. It’ll keep the state from spending funds on basic shelter that would otherwise support longer-term solutions like stable housing or case management.

“We're thrilled with that, because it may alleviate pressure from other places in our budget,” said Sen. Jerry Stevenson , executive appropriations chair. He included the idea in the 2024 alcohol bill on the suggestion of State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser.

Because many people experiencing homelessness also struggle with substance abuse, including alcohol , Stevenson thought it made sense to connect the two.

“We thought about maybe actually putting an additional tax on alcohol,” but decided against it, he said.

Stevenson said he’ll have a better sense of the program once it’s a few years old, but for now, $1.5 million is a big deal — “and it isn't something you have to come in and ask for every year,” he said.

Stevenson is grateful for Utahns’ generosity. Depending on the store, between 12% to 60% of transactions include round-ups.

One customer who decided to round up was Paul Warren, checking out at a store in Ogden. He was surprised to learn how much money the program had raised.

“So many of us are on the verge of being homeless, and you can't take it for granted,” he said. “So I'm willing to help someone in case I need help.”