Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University rally

Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University, Turning Point said.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

UVU has confirmed that a single shot was fired as Kirk began to speak at his planned rally. The shooting was in the quad near the food court on the Orem campus.

A university spokesman said that the campus is closed for the day and classes are canceled until further notice.

Police are investigating and the FBI field office in Salt Lake City said it is responding.

The shooting comes amid a spike in political violence in the United States across all parts of the ideological spectrum. The attacks include the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband at their house in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade to demand Hamas release hostages, and a fire set at the house of Pennsylvania’s governor, who is Jewish, in April. The most notorious of these events is the shooting of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally last year.

