WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral

Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. Following services in his native George, Washington, D.C., honored him over three days — concluding with his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9.

KUER will carry live coverage of Carter's service starting at 9 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. MT.

Official ceremonies this week remembered Carter's religious convictions, long public service and decades of humanitarian work beyond what he accomplished in politics. Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune eulogized Carter day earlier at the Capitol, when his remains first arrived in the rotunda.

Said Johnson in his tribute: “In the face of illness, President Jimmy Carter brought lifesaving medicine. In the face of conflict, he brokered peace. In the face of discrimination, he reminded us that we are all made in the image of God. And if you were to ask him why he did it all, he would likely point to his faith.”

Carter will remain at the Capitol until Thursday morning, when he is transported to Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral. President Joe Biden, a longtime Carter ally, will deliver a eulogy. Other living former presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, are expected to attend.

After the funeral, the Boeing 747 that is Air Force One when a sitting president is aboard will carry Carter and his family back to Georgia. An invitation-only funeral will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, Georgia, where Carter taught Sunday School for decades after leaving office.

Carter will be buried next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, in a plot near the home they built before his first state Senate campaign in 1962 and where they lived out their lives with the exception of four years in the Georgia Governor's Mansion and four years in the White House.

