Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan is a reporter curious about how people navigate complex information landscapes and all the actors shaping that journey.
Previously, she was an associate producer on NPR's Investigations team, where she worked with journalists in the network and at member stations to produce original, in-depth reporting. She looked into how many homes sold by the federal government are in flood zones, investigated why face mask guidelines differ between countries, and helped gauge the federal government's role behind black lung disease's resurgence. The projects she worked on have won awards including Edward Murrow Award, NASEM Communications award, Silver Gavel Award, and have also been nominated for Emmy Awards and George Foster Peabody awards.
Hacked records purported to be from the extremist group Oath Keepers include the names of active-duty law enforcement officers in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, NPR and WNYC/Gothamist found.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development disproportionately sells homes in flood-prone areas, NPR finds. Housing experts warn that this can lead to big losses for vulnerable families.
The financial gap between wealthy hospitals and safety-net hospitals, which take everyone who walks through their doors, has widened during the pandemic, an NPR and PBS Frontline investigation found.
More than 4 million homes face substantial risk of expensive flood damage, a research organization says. Communities where flood insurance is already unaffordable face potentially catastrophic damage.
The Marine Corps called off rescue operations for seven Marines and one Navy sailor who went missing when their amphibious vehicle sank during training off the coast of Southern California.
While the storm has weakened from hurricane status, it had sustained winds on Sunday of 65 mph and is expected to inundate much of the East Coast this week with heavy rains and strong winds.
Models developed by mathematical epidemiologists project that tens of thousands of lives across the U.S. can be saved by more people wearing face masks.
A rich country might spend $5,000 or more on health care per person. A poor country might spend as little as $19 per person. How will that affect responses to the novel coronavirus?
Car traffic took a big dip beginning in late March, and headlines celebrated clean air around the U.S. But an NPR analysis of EPA data tells a more troubling story.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is asking the Treasury Department and the IRS how many deceased people received coronavirus relief checks from the government — and what the solution is.
On March 13, President Trump promised to mobilize private and public resources to respond to the coronavirus. NPR followed up on each promise and found little action had been taken.
There are rumblings that U.S. health officials may start encouraging Americans to wear face masks to cut down on asymptomatic spread. But with continued shortages, it's not clear how we'd do that.