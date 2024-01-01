Huo Jingnan is a reporter curious about how people navigate complex information landscapes and all the actors shaping that journey.

Previously, she was an associate producer on NPR's Investigations team, where she worked with journalists in the network and at member stations to produce original, in-depth reporting. She looked into how many homes sold by the federal government are in flood zones, investigated why face mask guidelines differ between countries, and helped gauge the federal government's role behind black lung disease's resurgence. The projects she worked on have won awards including Edward Murrow Award, NASEM Communications award, Silver Gavel Award, and have also been nominated for Emmy Awards and George Foster Peabody awards.