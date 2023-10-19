WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s national Oval Office address on the Israel-Hamas war

President Joe Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address Thursday night as he prepares to ask for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine, deepening American involvement in two very different, unpredictable and bloody foreign conflicts.

The speech, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. MDT, will be an opportunity for the president to argue that the United States has an obligation — and a national security interest — in both places. And it's a chance for him to publicly lobby lawmakers for the money.

The funding request, expected to be formally unveiled on Friday, is likely to be around $100 billion over the next year, according to people directly familiar with the proposal who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The total figure includes some money for Taiwan’s defense and for managing the flow of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

Biden hopes that combining all of these issues into one piece of legislation will create the necessary political coalition for congressional approval. His speech comes the day after his high-stakes trip to Israel, where he showed solidarity with the country in its battle against Hamas and pushed for more humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Read more from NPR: Biden to push for more spending on Israel and Ukraine