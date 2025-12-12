The ‘time is right to step down,’ says Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham

After more than 30 years with the school, University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham is stepping down.

Whittingham is the all-time winningest head coach in the history of the program. But he’s not just on the leaderboard for Utah football; he’s one of the best in the conference. Of all the active coaches in the Big 12, Whittingham has the most career victories with 177.

Whittingham started his tenure at the U in 1994 as the team’s defensive line coach. A year later, he took over as defensive coordinator. He was hired as the team’s head coach in 2004.

“It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years,” Whittingham said in the school’s announcement. “I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.”

The announcement did not mention retirement or indicate what Whittingham might do next.

As head coach, Whittingham led the team to its most successful era in the 132-season history of Utah Football, including two Rose Bowl appearances, three conference championships and a 2008 undefeated season capped by a Sugar Bowl win.

This season, the Utes finished with 10 wins and 2 losses. Whittingham will remain with the team for their Las Vegas Bowl appearance at the end of December.

Whittingham’s departure was somewhat expected. In summer 2024, Utah announced defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the head coach in waiting . Many fans thought that season, which was Whittingham’s 20th as head coach, would be his last. But after the team finished with a 5 and 7 record, Whittingham said at the time , “I couldn’t stomach going out on that, with that season, as frustrating as it was and as discouraging as it was.”

This year, the University of Utah finished the season ranked number 15 in the nation.

Whittingham will end his career with the Utes as the second-longest tenured head coach in the highest division of college football.

“The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals — both on and off the field — has truly been a blessing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Editor’s note: KUER is a licensee of the University of Utah but operates as an editorially independent news organization.

