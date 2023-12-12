WATCH LIVE: Biden, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speak at a joint White House briefing

His country's future at stake, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told senators Tuesday that with U.S. aid his fighters can beat back the Russian invasion. But with funding in doubt, his grim trip to Capitol Hill was far from the hero's welcome he received last winter.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to appear alongside U.S. President Joe Biden in a live news conference at the White House at 2 p.m. MDT, 4 p.m. ET.

The Ukrainian leader's visit to Washington came as Biden's request for an additional $110 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs is at serious risk of collapse in Congress. Republicans are insisting on linking it to strict U.S.-Mexico border security changes that Democrats decry.

