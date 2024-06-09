© 2024 KUER 90.1
WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional primary debate with Rep. Celeste Maloy and Colby Jenkins

Published June 9, 2024

Rep. Celeste Maloy is seeking her first full-term as the congresswoman representing Utah's 2nd Congressional District. She won a special election in 2023 to succeed Rep. Chris Stewart who retired. Her opponent is Colby Jenkins, who made waves at the state GOP nominating with an endorsement from Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

The 2nd Congressional GOP primary debate will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator will be Rod Arquette of the The Rod Arquette show on Talk Radio 105.9 KRNS.

Learn more about the candidates in the Republican primary with our CD2 voters guide.
