WATCH LIVE: Senate primary debate with John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton and Brad Wilson

Utah's Senate race become the one to watch once Sen. Mitt Romney announced it was "time for a new generation of leaders" and bowed out of seeking reelection. That left a long scramble of candidates who put there names in, and out, of contention. That field was eventually whittled down to four: Rep. John Curtis, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs (who won the convention), businessman Jason Walton and former Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson.

The Senate GOP primary debate will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 6 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator is Glen Mills, director of communication and government relations at the Utah Department of Corrections. Mills is a former anchor and political correspondent for ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

Learn more about the candidates in the Republican primary with our Senate voters guide.