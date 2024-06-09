© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH LIVE: Senate primary debate with John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton and Brad Wilson

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News,
PBS Utah
Published June 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT

Utah's Senate race become the one to watch once Sen. Mitt Romney announced it was "time for a new generation of leaders" and bowed out of seeking reelection. That left a long scramble of candidates who put there names in, and out, of contention. That field was eventually whittled down to four: Rep. John Curtis, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs (who won the convention), businessman Jason Walton and former Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson.

The Senate GOP primary debate will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 6 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator is Glen Mills, director of communication and government relations at the Utah Department of Corrections. Mills is a former anchor and political correspondent for ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

Learn more about the candidates in the Republican primary with our Senate voters guide.
Tags
Politics & Government Elections 2024primary electionsDebatesUtah Republican PartyUtah Debate CommissionSenate RaceMitt RomneyJohn CurtisTrent StaggsBrad WilsonPBS UtahEccles Broadcast CenterVideo
KUER News
See stories by KUER News
PBS Utah
See stories by PBS Utah
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate