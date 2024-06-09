© 2024 KUER 90.1
WATCH LIVE: 1st Congressional primary debate with Paul Miller and Rep. Blake Moore

Rep. Blake Moore is seeking his third term representing Utah's 1st Congressional District. His challenger is Paul Miller, who is dipping his toes into politics for the first time.

The 1st Congressional GOP primary debate will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator will be Julie Rose, a journalist and host of Top of Mind on BYUradio.

Learn more about the candidates in the Republican primary with our CD1 voters guide.
