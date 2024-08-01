Utah Supreme Court keeps the hold on the state’s abortion ban in place

After almost a year of deliberation, an injunction blocking Utah’s near-total abortion ban will remain in place after a ruling by the Utah Supreme Court.

In a 4-1 decision, the justices determined that The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah has standing to challenge the state’s so-called “trigger law,” which bans virtually all abortion in the state with few exceptions. Associate Chief Justice John A. Pearce wrote for the majority that a lower court did not abuse its discretion when granting the injunction in 2022.

However, the court did “not decide the merits of PPAU’s claims that SB 174 infringes on rights the Utah Constitution protects.”

This means the injunction stays in place while the underlying case is determined in the lower court. Abortion is still legal in Utah up to 18 weeks of pregnancy.

“Today’s decision means that our patients can continue to come to us, their trusted health care providers, to access abortion and other essential reproductive services right here in Utah,” said Kathryn Boyd, president and CEO of Utah Planned Parenthood. “While we celebrate this win, we know the fight is not over.”

Utah House Democrats applauded the decision, stating it “ensures that essential health care services remain accessible.”

“Across the country, we have seen the devastating impact of aggressive abortion bans on women. Today, Utah avoids joining those statistics,” the statement read.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Jordan Teuscher posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “deeply appalled by the activist Utah Supreme Court's decision.”

“This ruling stretches the bounds of judicial interpretation, disregarding the historical context and intent of our state’s framers,” he wrote. “For over a century, Utah has upheld laws that protect the sanctity of life and reflect our community’s values. The framers of the Utah Constitution never intended to enshrine a right to abortion, and this decision undermines the clear historical stance our state has taken on this issue.”

The legal squabble follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The question of abortion regulation was put in the hands of states and a patchwork of laws developed. Utah’s trigger law was passed by the Legislature in 2020 to be ready for such a time when the protections of Roe fell. Other states passed similar laws to fully ban abortion if the tide shifted in court.

The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah sued and a district judge enjoined the law in June 2022. With the injunction, a previously passed 18-week limit for abortions became law with the ban tied up in court.

The state appealed to the highest court on whether the injunction should remain. The five justices heard oral arguments on the case in August of last year.

Even with the ban tied up in court, the Legislature continued to make moves limiting the procedure. Abortion clinics were banned in 2023, but that law was also enjoined. Lawmakers responded by repealing portions of the law earlier this year. Bill sponsors argued it would simplify the case in front of the high court and expedite a ruling on the trigger law. The court, however, has kept its own timing. It’s been 454 days since oral arguments and 140 days since the governor signed the bill modifying the clinic ban.

Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee, the sponsor of the trigger law, the clinic ban and its later modification, called it “deeply unfortunate that Utah’s strong pro-life law” is still held up by the courts two years after Dobbs.

“I am extremely disappointed that the Supreme Court failed to lift the preliminary injunction and has not allowed Utah’s abortion law to go into effect,” her statement said. “Utahns deeply value human life in all stages and all circumstances. As legislators, we are committed to upholding those values in our laws.”

