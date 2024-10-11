Davis County Commissioner voter guide: What to know about John Crofts and Michael Lambert

Lambert Balanced, sustainable growth: We are the third most populated county in the state, although have the smallest land area. Some cities have no more room to develop. Our population has grown rapidly.* We must keep conservation in mind when making decisions if we want to preserve the quality of life we've enjoyed for our children and future generations.

Affordable housing: Housing is expensive for most of us, let alone younger people coming out of school. We must have adequate, affordable housing for everyone if we wish to maintain continued prosperity. The young people of today will drive our economy, run our schools, be our leaders, fill our churches, and make up our communities of tomorrow. We must support those needing secure housing.

Representation: Though a variety of people and moderates reside here, many don't often have much say in our political leadership up through state levels. Many are left without a voting choice between elected officials. Republican voters don't even vote in some elections that are decided in Conventions. Delegates often decide our leadership before hundreds of thousands of voters can. We need more engagement and access.