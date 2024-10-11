Salt Lake County Mayor voter guide: What to know about Erin Rider and Jenny Wilson

Rider: This is one of the main reasons I'm running. The county's budget is roughly $2 billion annually, and yet one of the main complaints I hear is that the county never has money to maintain or invest in the projects they are responsible for. Some county residents are even being priced out of their homes just because of their property tax bill*. I believe the county is going through an identity crisis right now. Twenty years ago - about the time my opponent was first elected to the county government - the county was both a regional and a municipal government, and provided municipal services (like trash and snow removal) to most of the county**. Over the past 20 years, most of the cities incorporated and took over those municipal services**. However, the county, now led by an entrenched career politician, never fully adjusted to those changes, meaning that the size of the county government has continued to grow, even though the services provided by the county have shrunk, and taxes have gone up as a result*. I intend to bring a fresh perspective to the county and right-size the county government, bringing down the budget and taxes in the process, and ease some of the burden on SLCo residents.

Editor’s notes: *For context, property tax rates vary across the county based on cities and tax districts. In 2023 , there were 168 different tax rates across 394 tax areas in the county. The highest rates were in South Salt Lake and the lowest in Murray. Out of 103 taxing entities in 2024 , 13 are tied to the county, others are cities, districts, schools and libraries.