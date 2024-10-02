WATCH LIVE: 2024 Salt Lake County mayoral debate with Erin Rider and Jenny Wilson

Jenny Wilson, the current mayor of Salt Lake County, is seeking her second term in office. She was the Democratic Party's choice to replace Mayor Ben McAdams who resigned to take a seat in Congress in 2019. She later was reelected in 2020. Her opponent, Republican Erin Rider, is a corporate attorney with political connections as a law clerk in Washington, D.C. during her college years and as a board member with Utah Women Run.

By far the state's largest county by population, the 2024 election will have county council seats in districts 2, 4 and 6 on the ballot as well as the mayor's office. Council-at-large C is also up for grabs and could have an impact on whether the Democratic Party can regain the majority on the council in two years.

KUER will carry live coverage of the debate, both on the air and online, starting at 6 p.m. MDT. Find a station near you, ask your smartspeaker to "play KUER" or watch the video feed above. The debate will be moderated by Sean Higgins, KUER political reporter and host of State Street.

Watch the debate in Spanish