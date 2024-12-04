VIDEO & TRANSCRIPT: Mitt Romney’s farewell address from the Senate floor

After announcing more than a year ago that he was stepping aside for a “new generation of leaders” in Washington, Sen. Mitt Romney gave his farewell address on the Senate floor. His replacement, Sen.-elect John Curtis will be sworn in along with the 119th U.S. Congress on Jan. 3, 2025.

True to his moderate reputation, Romney urged his fellow lawmakers to put partisan politics aside and work on the country's challenges — especially the national debt.

"Our national credit card is almost maxed out," he warned, "and America risks becoming debt poor."

Read his full remarks below, or watch the video above.

Sen. Mitt Romney's Senate floor remarks, as prepared for delivery Dec. 4, 2024

During my life, I have rarely been truly alone—maybe taking tests at school, or running cross country, or on my uncle’s tractor cultivating corn. But I am impressed with people who have achieved great things largely on their own—Washington commanding the continental army, Lincoln guiding the Civil War, Edison in his laboratory.

Not me. I have consistently been surrounded by others, usually smarter, often more experienced, always becoming friends.

In business, I chose partners with skills that exceeded mine, proof of which has been their stunning success after I left. As governor, my team helped craft the health plan that insured nearly every citizen in Massachusetts. My wing man, Bob White, counseled me in business, the Olympics, and politics. My counselor, Beth Myers, advised and managed multiple campaigns and administrations. Spencer Zwick financed and helped guide almost every one of my endeavors. My Senate chiefs of staff, Matt Waldrip and Liz Johnson, built and brilliantly led an exceptional team and with our policy directors, Chris Barkley and Stephen Newton, crafted and negotiated more legislation—that became law—than could possibly have been expected for a freshman senator. Mr. President, I ask unanimous consent that the names of my excellent current and former staff members be included in the record, as submitted.

So, my life’s work has been a group affair.

At its center is my wife Ann. She is my most trusted advisor, my indefatigable ally, the love of my life for 54 married years. Our five sons are just as loyal and are the source of profound pride, joy and 25 grandchildren.

During my first months in the Senate, I was mostly on my own and thus…mostly unproductive. And then Lisa Murkowski invited five Democrats to join with five Republicans in her home for take-out dinner. With COVID then active, we were spaced far apart, with windows open despite the winter cold. Our conjecture on how to bridge the impasse between the President and Congress on COVID relief led us, over the next several weeks, to dig in, negotiate, draft and eventually see our work become the basis of law. I was fortunate to also be part of what this team worked on that followed: the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Electoral Count Act Reform, gun safety legislation, and marriage legislation that included religious protections.

Our group was Rob Portman, Kyrsten Sinema, Susan Collins, Joe Manchin, Mark Warner, Jon Tester, Bill Cassidy, Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski. We had each come to Washington to enact law that would help people. And that’s just what we did. We accomplished together what we could have never done alone.

So, I will leave this chamber with a sense of achievement. But in truth, I also will leave with the recognition that I did not achieve everything I had hoped. Among other things, the scourge of partisan politics has frustrated repeated efforts to stabilize our national debt. Without the burden of the interest on that debt, we would be able to spend almost three times as much as we do on military procurement—three times as many aircraft, three times as many ships, three times as many drones, spacecraft, and cyber defenses. Alternatively, we could spend double the amount we spend on Social Security benefits every month. Our national credit card is almost maxed out, and America risks becoming debt poor.

Now, my biggest surprise in the Senate has been how much I enjoy the other senators—on both sides of the aisle. And the truth is that while I may not miss the Senate itself terribly much, the 10-minute votes that last an hour, the unknowable schedule of votes, the myriad meaningless votes, the absurd passion about the inconsequential votes. I will very much miss you, my fellow senators, for among you are some brilliant, some entertaining, some kind and generous and all patriotic. It is an honor to have been able to serve with you.

It has also been an honor to represent the people of Utah, the state of my family heritage. What sets Utah apart is not just its beauty and vibrant economy, it is the admirable character of its people.

Now, it is customary to end remarks like these with the words: “God Bless America.” That has never seemed jarring or out of place to me because Americans have always been fundamentally good. From our earliest days, we have rushed to help neighbors in need, as De Tocqueville noted. We welcomed the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free. We have respected different faiths, as our first president confirmed to Muslims and Jews.

“United We Stand” is a fitting refrain. As the leader of the free world, our sons and daughters have fought time and again for liberty, and our treasure has buoyed freedom fighters around the globe. Like all people, we have made mistakes, some grievous, but often our mistakes have come from misguided understanding. God has blessed America because America is good.

There are some today who would tear at our unity, who would replace love with hate, who deride our foundation of virtue, or who debase the values upon which the blessings of heaven depend.

Now, I have been in public service for 25 years. I have learned that politics alone cannot measure up to the challenges we face. A country’s character is a reflection not just of its elected officials but also of its people. I leave Washington to return to be one among them and hope to be a voice of unity and virtue. For it is only if the American people merit His benevolence, that God will continue to bless America.

