Judge strikes Biden’s expanded Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students

The Biden administration’s Title IX rules expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students have been struck down nationwide after a federal judge in Kentucky found they overstepped the president’s authority.

In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves scrapped the entire 1,500-page regulation after deciding it was “fatally” tainted by legal shortcomings. The rule had already been halted in Utah and 25 other states after a wave of legal challenges by Republican states.

Utah also went a step further to invoke state sovereignty in order to ignore the Title IX expansion. After a party-line vote on two resolutions, the Republican supermajority in the state legislature instructed state agencies to disregard federal direction and to follow state laws instead.

In recent years, Utah has approved a ban on transgender athletes participating in school sports . However, the law is currently blocked by a court order. Another law prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom and locker room that aligns with their gender identity inside state buildings.

In a statement to KUER, House Speaker Mike Schultz celebrated the judge’s decision. He said the expanded Title IX “conflicted with state law and threatened girls and women.”

“I’m grateful that the courts are seeing that and standing on the right side of history,” Schultz added. “Utah has and will continue to stand up for what’s right, especially when it comes to protecting our girls.”

Senate President Stuart Adams also commended the judge’s decision and called the attempt to expand protections a blatant overreach that undermined the intent of Utah’s laws.

“This move not only jeopardized the integrity of Title IX but also sought to undo decades of progress in women’s rights and opportunities.”

The ACLU of Utah told KUER that the Biden administration’s choice to include LGBTQ+ students in Title IX came at a time when “many of Utah's elected officials are targeting gender-diverse youth, including transgender and nonbinary students, with harmful and regressive legislation.” Legislative and policy counsel Ellie Menlove said the state has “failed young gender-diverse Utahns” by fighting the additional protections.

“Today’s ruling will not deter our commitment to ensuring every student can learn without discrimination,” she said.

Judge Reeves' decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti called it a rejection of the Biden administration's “relentless push to impose a radical gender ideology.”

“Because the Biden rule is vacated altogether, President Trump will be free to take a fresh look at our Title IX regulations when he returns to office,” Skrmetti said in a statement.

Trump previously promised to end the rules “on day one” and made anti-transgender themes a centerpiece of his campaign.

The Education Department did not immediately comment on the decision.

Some civil rights groups called the ruling a step backward. GLAAD, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said transgender and nonbinary students are among the most bullied and harassed.

“Protections for the most vulnerable students make the entire school safer and stronger for everyone,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.

The Biden administration ignited controversy when it finalized the new rules last year. The regulation expanded Title IX, a 1972 law forbidding discrimination based on sex in education, to also prevent discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. It also widened the definition of harassment to include a broader range of misconduct.

Civil rights advocates hailed it as a victory, saying it gave LGBTQ+ students new recourse against discrimination. But it drew outrage from conservatives who said it could be used to protect transgender athletes in girls' sports.

The rule didn't explicitly address athletics and mostly detailed how schools and colleges were required to respond to cases of discrimination and sexual assault. A separate proposal dealing with transgender athletes in sports was put on the back-burner and later revoked after it became a focal point of Trump’s campaign.

In his decision, Reeves found the Education Department overstepped its authority by expanding the scope of Title IX.

There’s nothing in the 1972 law suggesting that it should cover any more than it has since Congress created it, Reeves wrote. He called it an “attempt to bypass the legislative process and completely transform Title IX.”

The judge also found that it violated free speech rights by requiring teachers to use pronouns aligning with a student’s gender identity.

“The First Amendment does not permit the government to chill speech or compel affirmance of a belief with which the speaker disagrees in this manner,” Reeves wrote.

Rather than carve out certain aspects of the rule, Reeves decided it was best to toss the regulation in its entirety and revert to a previous interpretation of Title IX. He said his decision will “simply ‘cause a return to the status quo’ that existed for more than 50 years prior to its effective date.”

Among the biggest critics of the rule was Betsy DeVos, former education secretary during Trump's first term. On the social media site X, she wrote that the “radical, unfair, illegal, and absurd Biden Title IX re-write is GONE.”

Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said Biden's rule “betrayed the original intent of Title IX by removing longstanding protections that ensured fairness for women and girls.”

“With President Trump and a Republican majority in Congress, we will ensure women and girls have every opportunity to succeed on the field and in the classroom," Cassidy said in a statement.

This story was written by Collin Binkley of the Associated Press with a contribution from KUER's Saige Miller