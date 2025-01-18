What to watch for with Utah’s 2025 legislative session

Once the calendar turns to Jan. 21, Utah lawmakers will have 45 days to tackle immigration, election reform, energy, education, the budget and other big topics.

While there is still a GOP supermajority in the House and Senate there are a few differences this session. Following the 2024 election, there are 22 new lawmakers. There are also more women in the legislature than ever before, making up a little over 30% of the members. That helped Utah break out of its 2024 ranking where it was in the bottom 10 states in the nation for women’s legislative representation.

The Legislative body went from having zero Pacific Islanders to three with Democratic Reps. Jake Fitesemanu and Verona Mauga and Republican Rep. Doug Fiefia . While Pacific Islanders make up roughly 1.8% of Utah’s population , their representation in state government has been limited — only a few examples come to mind, like former Attorney General Sean Reyes, who has Hawaiian and Filipino roots, and Tongan Phil Uipi’s time in the Legislature from 1991-1994.



Immigration and crime

Republican leaders have been vocal about their intent to address public safety and border security. In November, Gov. Spencer Cox announced the state would support the Trump administration in deporting people without legal status who have committed crimes. GOP lawmakers followed in the governor’s footsteps in January with their priorities to address some of the challenges surrounding immigration.



HB226 would require those in jail without legal status to be deported after they are released from incarceration. Judges would also be ordered to consider individuals without legal status as a high flight risk when considering bail.

Elections

In the 2024 election cycle, there was a recount in a congressional district primary race, lawsuits over how candidates for governor got on the ballot and concerns about the way Utah runs its elections. In turn, lawmakers are considering some changes to the system.



HB231 would create a runoff election in the state primary if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. Currently, the candidate with the most votes – no matter the percentage – wins.

Ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments

Lawmakers will try to address the fallout from the lost court battles over Amendment D and the Utah Supreme Court’s July decision that limited the changes lawmakers can make to voter-approved ballot initiatives.



SJR2 proposes a change to the Utah Constitution to increase the vote threshold needed to pass a citizen-led referendum or ballot initiative to 60%. Right now, referendums and initiatives need 50% of the vote to be approved. Voters would need to then approve the change to the constitution.

Housing

Gov. Spencer Cox’s ambitious goal to build 35,000 “starter homes” in the state by 2030 still stands, but he has said there will be a bigger focus on making it easier to build owner-occupied condominiums. He also expects legislation to address issues with the supply side of the housing equation.



Energy and Utah’s relationship with Washington D.C.

After the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up the state’s lawsuit to control more than 18.5 million acres of Bureau of Land Management administered land, the case will likely go back to a lower court.

While the Legislature used a state law passed in 2024 to invoke sovereignty in a bid to ignore the Biden admin’s Title IX rules , lawmakers expect a better relationship with the Trump admin . In their sights are decisions over the Northern Corridor Highway in St. George and the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante .