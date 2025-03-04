WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s 2nd term address to a joint session of Congress

Don't call it a State of the Union. Since President Donald Trump is just starting his second term, it's a joint address to Congress — although it'll have the feel of the formal State of the Union in that it gives Trump a chance to lay out his priorities.

KUER will carry live coverage of the president's address on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT. Find a station near you, ask your smart speaker to "Play KUER" or watch the video feed above.

Judging by his past speeches to Congress, President Trump once felt the need to ask lawmakers to pass his agenda. Not so much anymore. As he prepares to address Congress, Trump has asserted his authority to reshape the federal government without needing to consult the legislative branch. That’s a break from his previous remarks to Congress in which the president specifically sought lawmakers’ backing on many of the actions he’s now taking unilaterally.

With top aide Elon Musk, Trump is firing federal employees, shuttering government agencies and badgering the president of Ukraine, a U.S. ally. As lawsuits pile up, the Republican president is essentially daring Congress and the courts to stop him. Though, public opinion is starting to sour on early actions. A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that a majority of Americans say the state of the union is not strong, and the president is hastily making changes with no regard to impact.

After the president's speech, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the Democrats' response, also televised. Democratic leaders say Slotkin will likely focus on economic issues. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York will give a Spanish-language response, coming days after Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official U.S. language.

