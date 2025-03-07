Monticello’s Farm Service Agency office is on DOGE’s list, worrying rural Utahns

The Farm Service Agency office in Monticello is on the chopping block as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency moves to terminate federal office leases nationwide to cut costs. The building serves two counties’ worth of farmers in southeast Utah . With it gone, rural farmers say they will feel the repercussions.

“San Juan County is the most remote county in Utah. It's not really close to anything, and so for them to travel to other counties to receive those services is going to be a big burden on the people there,” said Troy Henrie, southern regional manager at the Utah Farm Bureau Federation and former FSA officer .

Travel time to a new location would take anywhere from three to six hours. According to Shay Lewis, a farmer in Monticello , it’s a necessary expedition for those looking to receive help from the agency.

“We've never done Farm Service Agency work over the internet. It's always been face-to-face, at least with us,” Lewis said. “That way you can catch errors.”

The agency provides different programs for farmers , including disaster relief, conservation, loans and, importantly for Utah farmers and ranchers, help with drought .

As Southern Utah experiences one of its driest winters in over a century , Henrie said federal funding keeps farms afloat.

“There's been some years where we've had multiple years of drought that without crop insurance payments, many of those producers wouldn't have been able to make loan payments or cover their annual operating expenses,” Henrie said. “They become crucial.”

The ability of farmers to secure these grants partially depends on the due diligence of the FSA officers, according to Henrie. He said agents build connections with the ranchers they serve, informing them about what aid is available and helping them apply for it.

“You get to know them on a personal basis, and they become your friends, and you want to do anything you can to help agriculture survive in rural America,” said Henrie, who spent more than 20 years in the Farm Service Agency.

But, Henrie said, a change in offices would disrupt these personal relationships and shrink the workforce available to help farmers. Ultimately, he said it creates a barrier for those looking to obtain federal funding.

Working for the FSA, Henrie said he was able to help family farm operations move “from one generation to the next” through loan programs.

“We've seen a big move towards corporate agriculture, and these small family farms are important, not just to the food base of America, but for our culture and the values that they instill,” Henrie said.

Now, office closures could mean increased uncertainty.

The Monticello building also houses the Natural Resources Conservation Service , which helps farmers reduce soil erosion , enhance water supplies, improve water quality and more.

According to Lewis, the Navajo Nation uses this office for various water, livestock, and agriculture projects .

With how many people frequent the Monticello office, Lewis is confused as to why the federal government would consider shutting it down. For him, choosing to close an office “based upon whether your lease expired or not doesn't seem well thought through.”

According to Lewis, farmers have received very little information about the potential closure. DOGE also hasn’t announced further details about when or even if the lease will be terminated.

While Henrie does think cuts need to be made to the federal government, he thinks they should be done more methodically.

“So many of these programs, especially in rural America, are important to keep those things alive.”