Stevie Shaughnessey is a recent graduate of the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism, and a minor in documentary studies. She is pursuing a career in sports and news journalism, with previous experience as a news writer at The Daily Utah Chronicle and as a play-by-play announcer for the U’s hockey team. When she’s not at KUER, she spends time ski instructing, traveling and trying to find good Greek food in Salt Lake.