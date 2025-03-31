Here are the 6 vetoes Gov. Cox issued for the 2025 session

The 2025 Utah legislative session is officially over.

Out of 582 bills passed by lawmakers, Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed six and let three become law without a signature. The vetoes range from bills on property taxes to the creation of a commission. He also issued a few line-item vetoes on budget bills, mainly to get rid of funding earmarked for bills that did not pass.

Here is what Cox vetoed:

HB306 Precious Metals Amendments



This bill was passed in the final minutes of the legislative session. It would have allowed the state to invest in precious metals like gold and silver, as well as pay contractors in currency backed by those precious metals.

Cox called the bill “operationally impracticable.”

HB315 Elected Official Vacancy Modifications



When there is a tie between three candidates for a vacancy in a municipal office, this legislation would have determined the winner through a “game of chance,” such as a coin toss.

Cox said he was vetoing the bill “out of an abundance of caution” to avoid any potential lawsuits because the Utah Constitution states the “Legislature shall not authorize any game of chance.”

SB37 Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments



Right now, some property taxes are used to pay for public education. However, this bill would have redirected property tax revenue to the general fund in a move to create more budget flexibility.

to the general fund in a move to create more budget flexibility. Cox vetoed the bill because he worried it would further erode public trust in the Legislature and hinder public education funding.

SB106 Utah-Ireland Trade Commission



This bill would have created an 11-member Utah-Ireland Trade Commission.

Cox wasn’t on board. He said the executive branch is working to reduce the number of commissions in statute, which is now under 400. Cox also added that he is wary of creating a trade commission with one country and not others, especially when other countries “are much more significant trade partners for Utah.”

SB197 Property Tax Amendments



Qualifying homeowners and renters can apply for relief on their property tax bill to not be “priced out” of their homes. This bill would have phased out that program in an attempt to streamline property tax relief programs.

Cox received a letter from county treasures and commissioners across the state asking him to veto the bill due to the potential consequences it would have on seniors and low-income Utahns. He said it’s time for state leaders to “go back to the drawing board and craft a tax policy that will ensure Utah’s prosperity for generations to come.”

SB296 Judicial Amendments



This bill would have given the governor the power to appoint a chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court every four years. The appointment would then be confirmed by the Utah Senate mirroring the process used for the U.S. Supreme Court.

But it’s a power Cox didn’t want .

Cox is still beating the drum that the Legislature passes too many bills. During the 2024 session, lawmakers passed a record-breaking 591 bills – up nearly 100 bills from 2021.

The governor also said in a statement that he is concerned about the number of education-related bills. In the last five years, lawmakers approved 646 education bills or nearly a quarter of all bills passed. He added while the new laws may be well-intentioned, they place an undue burden on school administrators.

Overall, the governor is pleading with lawmakers to take it down a notch, since this adds to the workload of local leaders and governments.

“I am worried they [the Legislature] are focusing on implementing another year’s worth of legislation. I support your work and I recognize your well-meaning efforts to build a better state for all Utahns,” he said. “As we look to the 2026 Session, I hope we can work together and make a concerted effort to thoughtfully examine the wide-reaching impact of each bill.”