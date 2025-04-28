Referendum on Utah’s collective bargaining ban has the signatures it needs

A referendum to repeal Utah’s ban on collective bargaining for public sector unions has the signatures it needs to land on the 2026 midterm ballot.

After a 30-day campaign and submitting a massive amount of signatures , Utah labor groups have met the requirement, according to numbers from the Lt. Governor’s Office.

But it’s not a done deal yet. Opponents of the referendum effort still have time to try to get voters to remove their names. If the numbers hold, the law would be on pause until voters weigh in.

The 19 labor groups, collectively called Protect Utah Workers , needed 140,748 valid signatures from active Utah voters. The approved signatures need to represent at least 8% of voters in 15 of the state’s 29 Senate districts. As of the morning of April 28, the labor groups hit the 8% target in 15 Senate districts , and 146,480 signatures have been verified.

Organizers submitted more than 320,000 signatures on April 16. Since then, county clerks have been reviewing the signatures to verify they match registered voters. The names of verified signers and their Senate districts are published on the Lt. Governor’s Office website .

A spokesperson for the Lt. Governor’s Office said it would not comment on whether union groups had met the target since signers can still rescind their signatures if they desire. After a signer’s name is posted online, that person has 45 days to remove it.

Most of the Senate districts where referendum-backers hit their target are along the Wasatch Front. In some districts, they have double or almost triple the number of signatures required.

Here are the Senate districts where referendum-backers have currently met the 8% target:

During the 2025 Legislative session, lawmakers passed the bill banning all public sector unions — like those representing educators, firefighters, police officers and municipal employees — from collective bargaining, despite fierce public opposition. Starting May 7, union representatives for those groups cannot negotiate on behalf of all workers for things like better wages and working conditions. While Gov. Spencer Cox has said he didn’t like the bill, he still signed it into law .

In a statement, Protect Utah Workers said it had overcome one of the most difficult referendum processes in the country to meet the required signature threshold.

“This is shaping up to be the most successful citizen-led referendum in Utah’s history, and it’s thanks to the thousands of volunteers who stood up and said voters, not politicians, should decide Utah’s future,” the statement said.

The coalition pointed out that some of the qualified districts include lawmakers who supported the ban, including Sen. Cullimore, who co-sponsored the bill.

But, the coalition emphasized, “the fight isn’t over.”

“We urge everyone: keep your name, keep your voice,” they said of the push by opponents to take back signatures. “Together, we will protect the rights of public workers and the rights of every Utahn to be heard.”

Cole Kelley , a Utah State Board of Education member and spokesperson for the anti-referendum effort, told KUER that as voters learn more about the ban, “they’ll see why our Legislature passed it and the governor signed it into law.”

“We’re focused on securing a ballot victory to enhance classroom education and safeguard Utah’s workers and taxpayers through practical reforms,” he said in a statement to KUER. “We’re confident the voters will vote HB267 into law.”

Utah Parents United , an advocacy group backing the opposition effort, told KUER that Utahns will see through the Utah Education Association’s attempt to “preserve their control over education.”

“Our legislature and governor passed HB 267 to put families first — and voters will stand with parents, teachers, and students to protect Utah’s future,” the statement read.

House Speaker Mike Schultz and Senate President Stuart Adams declined to comment on the referendum reaching the necessary threshold.

