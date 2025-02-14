Gov. Cox signs bill that bans Utah’s public sector unions from collective bargaining

Despite strong calls from public employees for a veto, and a silent protest that same day, Gov. Spencer Cox has signed a ban that prohibits the state’s public labor unions from collective bargaining.

In a short signing statement, Cox said “Utah has long been known as a state that can work together to solve difficult issues. I’m disappointed that in this case, the process did not ultimately deliver the compromise that at one point was on the table and that some stakeholders had accepted.”

After it was narrowly passed by the House , HB267 was briefly slowed in the Senate as a compromise was put on the table. Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore hoped to garner support that would preserve collective bargaining in exchange for other concessions . Ultimately, Senate leadership said they didn’t see the support they wanted and instead moved on with the original ban.

Teachers, firefighters and other public employees have strongly opposed the bill since its inception. After the Legislature narrowly passed it, hundreds of public employees rallied at the Utah State Capitol to ask Cox for his veto.

In a statement following the governor’s signature, the Utah Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said Cox and the Legislature had “ignored the voices of thousands.”

“This is a blatant attack on public employees and our right to advocate for the success of our profession and students,” their statement continued.

If Cox had vetoed it, lawmakers did not pass HB267 with a veto-proof majority. A two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate is necessary to override a veto from the governor.

The Utah Education Association said they’re not backing down and won’t be going anywhere.

“Now that HB267 has been signed into law, UEA is exploring all possible avenues to ensure our advocacy efforts continue, including a ballot referendum .”

The bill takes effect July 1, 2025. While some unions currently have collectively bargained contracts with their employers, after those expire they will not be able to renew or enter into new agreements. They won’t be able to modify or extend existing agreements either.

In addition to the collective bargaining ban, Cox also signed 11 other bills, which are his first of the 2025 General Legislative Session.

Another bill that has been signed, HB269 , also received calls for a veto . Once it takes effect June 1, 2025, transgender students attending public colleges and universities will be prohibited from living in sex-designated dorm rooms that align with their gender identity.