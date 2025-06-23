Referendum to repeal Utah’s collective bargaining ban heads to 2026 ballot

Pueden encontrar la versión en español aquí.

—

During the 2026 midterm elections, it will be up to Utahns to decide whether or not to repeal a state law that bans collective bargaining for public sector unions.

Ban opponents submitted more than 320,000 to get the repeal on the ballot. After the Lt. Governor’s Office certified 251,274 signatures , put the law on hold and declared the referendum would be sent to voters , Gov. Spencer Cox faced a choice: Call a special election or send the question to 2026.

The governor let the June 21 deadline to call a special election pass. Ultimately, he issued a June 23 executive order that said the referendum would be submitted to voters during the Nov. 3, 2026, general election.

The Utah Legislature narrowly approved HB267 earlier this year, sparking outrage among public education teachers, firefighters and law enforcement. In response to the law, a group of unions called Protect Utah Workers launched a referendum effort.

In a statement, Republican Rep. Jordan Teuscher , the sponsor of the law, told KUER that legislative leadership is “actively meeting with union representatives to find a responsible and constructive path forward on Utah’s collective bargaining ban.”

While public opinion on the issue remains divided, he added conversations have been productive and that the Legislature is committed to “identifying a solution that best serves the long-term interests of the state.” A sentiment that Senate President Stuart Adams echoed as well.

After Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s certification, the Utah Education Association , one of the 19 unions behind the referendum effort, celebrated what it called “a major victory for public workers and the incredible strength of collective action.”

As the unions now turn their focus to 2026, the association feels confident about its odds of repealing the ban.

“Utah’s public workers are ready. We are organized, energized and confident that voters will stand with us when the time comes,” the association said in a statement.

Cole Kelly , who sits on the Utah State Board of Education and is spokesperson for Utahns for Worker Freedom, which supports the ban, said he is excited to have voters decide the fate of the law. He believes there has been a lot of misinformation about the bill and is thankful that Utahns for Worker Freedom has more than a year to educate the public on it.

“I think that when Utahns find out what this bill does, the general public will support it,” Kelly said.

In addition to restricting collective bargaining, HB267 also restricts certain public resources from going toward union activity. It also creates a new option for teacher professional liability insurance, so that educators could get that protection through the state instead of the union. The bill would have also banned union employees, who are not employed by the group the union represents, from participating in the Utah Retirement System.