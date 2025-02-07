PHOTOS: Led by Utah teachers, unions rally for a veto to save collective bargaining

Frustrated Utahns filled the state capitol Friday afternoon to call on Gov. Spencer Cox to veto a bill that would end collective bargaining for the state’s public labor unions.

The Utah Highway Patrol estimated that a thousand people gathered under the rotunda. Their chants of “Veto! Veto!” could be heard on every floor.

They also yelled, “Union busting, that’s disgusting.”

The crowd included educators, firefighters, municipal employees, members of other public labor unions and Democratic lawmakers. There were so many people that they spilled onto the steps leading up to the third floor, as well as the balconies of the upper floors.

“What do we want? Veto! When do we want it? Now!”

The Legislature passed HB267 on Feb. 6. The bill had been strongly opposed by unions and their members since it was introduced. Despite talks of a compromise , Republican senators pushed ahead and narrowly passed the full ban on a 16-13 vote. It passed through the House 42-32 .

The Utah Education Association , the state’s largest teachers union, organized the rally. The crowd swelled to a sea of red, with most attendees wearing the color in reference to the “Red for Ed” movement for public education. Over and over, the popular union anthem rang out, “Solidarity forever! Solidarity forever! Solidarity forever! For the union makes us strong.”

Through chants and signs, they also advocated for voting out the bill’s sponsors, Republican Rep. Jordan Teuscher and Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore . Multiple attendees said they were disappointed with the legislative process and felt like lawmakers didn’t care about them.

The crowd vented for over an hour and called for Cox to take action.

“Gov. Cox, the people say veto this bill and don’t delay.”

