Before it builds a spaceport, Utah has to figure out if it’s ‘in the game’

Utah is working toward building a spaceport . But before it can start launching rockets, the new Spaceport Exploration Committee has to figure out how –– and if –– it can be done, weighing factors like location and economic impacts.

During the committee’s first meeting July 28, it directed the Utah Department of Transportation to start a feasibility and site analysis for areas near Delta and Green River and determine the types of missions each site could support.

Eventually, Utah will need to complete an application with the Federal Aviation Administration to be approved to build a spaceport. The process takes 180 days and includes feedback on licensing documents, an environmental study and airspace discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard.

But before Utah can even apply, the committee has to tell the Legislature whether such a massive undertaking is worth it.

“Ultimately, our responsibility is going to be to make a recommendation one way or another back to the legislature,” said Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation and co-chair of the Spaceport Exploration Committee.

A 2025 Utah law established the committee and tasked the group with leading the initial stages.

Aaron Starks, a committee member and CEO and president of 47G - Utah Aerospace and Defense, said creating economic opportunities around space would be key to the endeavor.

“Laying concrete and launching rockets is just secondary,” he said. “That's important. What's going to be more important is how we entice and attract the space community to Utah.”

The state has a fast-growing aerospace and defense ecosystem , and Starks said that means Utah needs to think about how to bring companies that are willing to invest. He asked the committee to consider how they can build a “true space ecosystem.”

“That, to me, should be the primary focus, and a great way to do that is by dangling a carrot called a spaceport,” Starks said.

But others like Republican Sen. Ann Millner, co-chair of the committee, said figuring out the economic impacts and business side of the project should come later.

“Certainly, at one point in time, we're going to want to do the business and economic feasibility component of this,” she said. “But we have to know first whether or not we can even be in the game. I think that's what we're trying to figure out. Can we be in this game?”

Jim Sutton runs a cybersecurity company in Silicon Valley and used to work for Northrop Grumman. He gave the committee advice on next steps. He said once they complete a site study and get proper licensing for launches, the economic aspect will fall into place.

“I believe, personally, … that the money will come principally from not only federal support, but also from private equity and venture capital support from the growth of that opportunity,” Sutton said.

The committee also wants to visit existing spaceports throughout the U.S. to get a better idea of what a Utah version could look like. But Sutton advised them to wait.

“Get the risk study done, get started with the pre-application team of FAA, and then ask them, ‘If you were going to go on a site visit, where would you send us?’”