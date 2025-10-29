Utah County complaint shows how out-of-state cash seeps into local elections

A Utah political action committee faces questions over a $100,000 donation from an out-of-state group. A roughly 280-page complaint raised concerns about transparency and dark money in local elections.

Orem resident John Barrick, a Brigham Young University accounting professor and former congressional staffer, submitted the complaint to the Lt. Governor’s Office. He made it clear to KUER that he was speaking on his own behalf.

In Barrick’s telling, Utah’s Governing Group PAC has been misleading in its financial disclosures. Former state Rep. Becky Edwards founded the group in 2023 with a mission to support Republican candidates committed to civil discourse.

“The Governing Group PAC shows a campaign contribution on May 15, 2025, from a source they call America Leads PAC, based in Delaware,” Barrick said.

In his own research, he said he found that the America Leads PAC was declared “defunct in 2016.” To Barrick, the records don't match.

It’s tricky to put a finger on who exactly this Delaware group is. There are two different political action committees with the same name at the same address, yet neither seems to be the one that made the donation. There is no record of money flowing from either of them to the Governing Group in Utah.

The executive director of the Governing Group, Kyle Friant, said that's because they “did not receive a donation from a federal PAC.”

“That is not the entity that made a donation to our organization,” he said.

According to Friant, the America Leads group that they received money from is a nonprofit organization and, therefore, is exempt from the requirements of the Federal Election Commission.

“We received a donation from a 501(c)(4) organization that was listed at that address. That is where the misunderstanding lies,” he explained.

A 501(c)(4) is a nonprofit that can engage in political activity as a way to promote so-called social welfare. Groups like the National Rifle Association fall into this category.

These organizations don't have to publicly disclose their donors, which is why they are often labeled as dark money organizations . Dark money is untraceable money used in political campaigns, usually funneled through nonprofits.

By law, the Governing Group PAC does need to disclose any money they receive — which they have, with full transparency.

“We comply with the law. And I said it before, and I'll say it again: our job is to support great candidates who are focused on local solutions, who bring community service to the table,” Friant said.

Friant said the Governing Group started as a challenge to sensationalist politics at the federal level.

“People are hungry for anywhere in the country to find ways to break through the polarization that exists in our politics right now,” he said.

Friant provided KUER with documentation that he says confirms the existence of America Leads Inc. The letter is from the IRS , dated January 2024, and says that the entity’s application to be a 501(c)(4) has been received. The letter states it is a notice and “not a determination by the IRS” that America Leads Inc. qualifies as a 501(c)(4) organization, yet.

Friant said the Governing Group has worked with the Lt. Governor’s Office to amend an incorrect address.KUER was still unable to find any 501(c)(4) called America Leads Inc.

The question remains: Why is a group based in Delaware giving a Utah PAC $100,000?

According to Friant, it's because “Utah has long been seen as an example of collaborative conservative leadership, bringing all stakeholders to the table and finding common ground — whether it be on LGBTQ+ rights, or on climate change, or on immigration.”

He also notes that Delaware is a particularly pro-business state and is home to a number of PACs and nonprofit organizations.

The Governing Group has received $172,285.40 in total contributions this year, meaning the Delaware donation makes up a sizable portion of its piggy bank.

For his part, John Barrick fears outside entities want to influence Utah County’s growth.

“Utah County is a high-growth area,” he said. “The Governing Group is spending money in high-growth areas.”

Campaign filings in Orem show the Governing Group has spent more than $18,000 on four city government candidates’ campaigns, three of whom have also received donations from the Utah Central Association of Realtors, a pro-development group.

“If I'm a developer and I would like to influence elections — local elections — I could do that by making a donation to an out-of-state PAC who then contributes it back to a Utah PAC.”

He believes this is to minimize the amount of “developer fingerprints” on local candidates’ campaign finances.

John Barrick and his wife have also contributed money and publicly endorsed candidates who oppose those backed by the Governing Group.

The Lt. Governor’s Office has resolved the complaint and found “no violation of election code” by the Governing Group.