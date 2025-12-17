WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation

President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address tonight as his approval rating sits below 40 percent and Americans feel increasingly bleak about the economy.

The president is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. MT. You can watch coverage of the speech above.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the president will discuss what he accomplished this year, the first of his second term, and his plans for the next three years. Trump announced his plans in a post on his social media site, saying he will speak live from the White House. He closed the post with, “It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Earlier in the day, the president paid respects to the two Iowa National Guard members and the civilian interpreter who were killed in Syria at Dover Air Force Base.

Read more from NPR: Trump's economic approval hits a new low at 36%, a poll finds