Karianne Lisonbee takes a populist swing at Blake Moore in 2nd District debate

Politics up and down Utah has been dominated by the Box Elder hyperscale data center — but the proposed project would live in the 2nd Congressional District. So it was no surprise that House Rep. Blake Moore and challenger state legislator Karianne Lisonbee faced questions in the GOP primary debate about the project in their backyard.

Lisonbee, who pointedly opened the debate by noting she lived in the district, channeled her constituents in her responses and lambasted the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

“Utah has many data centers, and as the Legislature has been grappling with this, we passed a bill this year, HB507 , to ensure that these large load data centers, that we are not giving out-of-control tax incentives to billionaires while we're taxing mechanics on Main Street,” she said.

Lisonbee has called the data center a “ failure of process ” on social media and during the debate said there were too many “unanswered questions.” As it stands, she does not support the project.

On process, Moore largely agreed with Lisonbee. But he argued that the U.S. “cannot lose this race to China.” Pointing to Box Elder’s history with the railroad and space program, he said it’s possible to do things right and “continue to be a world leader.”

“Water is paramount. We need to make sure that we're being very protective of that resource there,” he said. “There's opportunities to do things in a more bite-sized approach, where you don't have to bite off so much.”

One of the primary concerns expressed about the data center proposal is the environmental impact on the dwindling Great Salt Lake. When asked how he would ensure President Donald Trump’s $1 billion funding effort would actually make it to the lake, Moore said he was already working on it.

“I just had a private meeting with the budget director, Russ Vought, on this exact issue,” he said.

Francisco Kjolseth / Salt Lake Tribune, pool Candidate Blake Moore participates in the 2nd Congressional District GOP primary debate in Salt Lake City, June 1, 2026.

Moore added that he and Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy, who sits on the House Committee on Natural Resources, are working to secure the funding.

Compared to reactions from other Utah lawmakers, Lisonbee was uniquely reserved on Trump's $1 billion for the Great Salt Lake and questioned where it would come from.

“Is that more deficit spending that is going to drive up prices for everyday Utahns for the things that they need?”

She said she is “grateful for any resources that go to the Great Salt Lake,” but added that it's important to know what program got cut to get that money.

Much of Lisonbee’s criticism of Congress was tied to the national debt and wasteful spending. When it comes to water, she said Utah must also make sure it’s being prioritized in the Colorado River negotiations.

The face-off between Lisonbee and Moore was set up by Utah’s years-long redistricting , which resulted in a new Democratic-leaning 1st Congressional District. Lisonbee sees Moore as a key player in how the chips fell with the maps last year.

“I truly can't tell whether he's naive or gaslighting the public,” she said. “Truly, to suggest that because Blake gifted a congressional seat to the Democrats in Utah, that Gavin Newsom will now magically decide to give a seat to the Republicans in California, or pick your blue state. It's just not good policy.”

Criticism has been aimed at Moore for his involvement in the state’s redistricting saga. Before coming to Congress, he co-chaired the committee behind the 2018 ballot initiative, Proposition 4, to limit gerrymandering in the state.

Moore has since distanced himself from the initiative but said at the time “most of the states” were moving toward independent redistricting reform. He emphasized that he didn’t agree with the judge’s redistricting decision and that the constitutional authority to draw maps rests with the Legislature.

Francisco Kjolseth / Salt Lake Tribune, pool Candidate Karianne Lisonbee participates in the 2nd Congressional District GOP primary debate in Salt Lake City, June 1, 2026.

Throughout the campaign, Moore has gathered more support from the national GOP, owing to his time in Congress and vice chair leadership position with the House Republican Conference. Lisonbee has concentrated on winning over northern Utah voters by portraying her opponent as a carpetbagger with limited ties to the district.

Speaking to reporters after the debate, Moore rejected this.

“I ran because I know northern Utah, I'm a product of northern Utah,” he said, explaining he was born and raised in Ogden and went to Utah State University.

Moore explained that he and his wife have found a “perfect place” for their son, who is on the autism spectrum, in terms of education. That’s why he didn't move when the districts were changed last year.

“I just can't move the family around every two years that the boundaries change,” he said.

Since 2017, Lisonbee has had a successful career in the Utah Legislature, chairing committees and passing a multitude of bills. But in Utah, she’s operating in a friendly supermajority. If she makes it to Congress, she’d likely be in a House with razor-thin congressional margins and plenty of Democrats or moderate Republicans.

When asked why she felt she was better suited than her opponent, Lisonbee told reporters that “leadership isn't just a title,” and there needed to be someone representing northern Utah who focuses on the voters’ needs more effectively. She accused Moore of telling voters what they want to hear and then going back to Congress and voting differently.

“Americans are tired of hearing one thing and seeing another. We need leadership who will do what they say they will do.”

Utah’s primary election is June 23, and ballots will be mailed the first week of June.

