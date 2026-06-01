WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional GOP primary debate with Karianne Lisonbee and Blake Moore

After Utah's extended redistricting saga, the redrawn map still favors the Republican Party with three safe seats. In the new 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore faces a right flank challenge from state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee. While Moore serves as the House Republican Conference vice chair and has the broader support of the national GOP, Lisonbee is campaigning for the local vote in northern Utah, emphasizing that she is the more conservative choice and suggesting that Moore is essentially a district carpetbagger.

The 2026 Republican Primary Debate for the 2nd Congressional District will be held Monday, June 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah. KUER will carry live coverage on the radio and online starting at 6. Find a station near you, ask your smart speaker to "play KUER" or watch the video feed above.

The Utah Debate Commission is presenting the debate in partnership with PBS Utah. Glen Mills, a former journalist and the chief of staff for the Salt Lake City Police Department, will moderate.

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