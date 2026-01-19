© 2026 KUER 90.1
State Street

The ballad of Utah redistricting

Published January 19, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

2025 got all the attention, but the fight over Utah’s congressional map goes all the way back to 2018. As it stands, Utah will have three Republican-leaning districts and one Democratic-leaning district for the 2026 midterms. That makes the blue team happy and the red team, well, even more red. For this season’s first episode of State Street, we take a look at how we got here, what happens now and how this fight could affect what we see during the 2026 legislative session.

Voices:

  • U.S. President Donald Trump (archival audio)
  • Former KUER politics reporter Nicole Nixon (archival audio)
  • Sen. Todd Weiler, a Republican from Davis County (archival audio)
  • Rep. Mike Schultz, Speaker of the Utah House (archival audio)
  • Elizabeth Rasmussen, executive director of Better Boundaries (archival audio)
  • Utahns Stuart Hepworth, Sam Van Wetter, Ernie Gamonal (archival audio)
  • KUER reporter Martha Harris

