The ballad of Utah redistricting
2025 got all the attention, but the fight over Utah’s congressional map goes all the way back to 2018. As it stands, Utah will have three Republican-leaning districts and one Democratic-leaning district for the 2026 midterms. That makes the blue team happy and the red team, well, even more red. For this season’s first episode of State Street, we take a look at how we got here, what happens now and how this fight could affect what we see during the 2026 legislative session.
Voices:
- U.S. President Donald Trump (archival audio)
- Former KUER politics reporter Nicole Nixon (archival audio)
- Sen. Todd Weiler, a Republican from Davis County (archival audio)
- Rep. Mike Schultz, Speaker of the Utah House (archival audio)
- Elizabeth Rasmussen, executive director of Better Boundaries (archival audio)
- Utahns Stuart Hepworth, Sam Van Wetter, Ernie Gamonal (archival audio)
- KUER reporter Martha Harris
