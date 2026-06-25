Utahns are debating fireworks bans. Here’s why some towns can and others can’t

It’s fireworks season in Utah. Between June 24 and July 25, it is legal to buy them. But as the state surpasses 135,000 acres burned this year, some cities and towns are trying to figure out what power they have over pyrotechnics.

So far this year, humans have caused 76% of Utah’s wildfires, including the Iron Fire in Juab County that has forced the evacuation of Eureka. While fireworks typically cause only a fraction of fires , many residents still worry that Fourth of July celebrations will spark more damage.

When it comes to banning fireworks, it’s complicated.

Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters he doesn’t have the authority to prohibit them statewide .

State law dictates that cities and towns can ban the discharge of fireworks in areas with “ hazardous environmental conditions .” That includes mountainous areas covered in vegetation, spots near parks and canyons and the wildland-urban interface , where development meets undeveloped land and wilderness.

Cities like Salt Lake , Ogden , St. George and Saratoga Springs have taken that step for high-risk areas, but they’re still limited in what they can do.

Fireworks restrictions cover much of Saratoga Springs, but a citywide ban, which some residents have suggested, is not an option, said spokesperson AnnElise Harrison. Still, much of the city’s restriction map is red, meaning fireworks are not allowed.

“All the red we could do, we did,” Harrison said.

The city is boxed in by mountains and Utah Lake , and it’s already had six fires this month, Harrison said. The city plans to spread the word on the rules with postcards and signage, and Harrison is optimistic. She said the city hasn’t had any fires started by legally discharged fireworks in its nearly 29-year history.

“That we have residents that are concerned about it, that shows that our residents are aware, and again, they are going to be cautious,” Harrison said.

Stockton, a small town in Tooele County, is taking more aggressive measures. The town banned fireworks for the rest of 2026, something they’ve done for the past 10 years, said Mayor Joe Johnston. They can do that because the whole town is a wildland-urban interface area, according to the fire chief.

“The big thing that we don't want to do is burn down our communities,” Johnston said.

Springdale, just outside Zion National Park, made the same call. The town banned fireworks and open fires citywide, citing the historically dry winter. The town council determined that all property in the town is within hazardous environmental conditions.

Mayor Barbara Bruno felt that was the right decision.

“I would have been surprised and disappointed had we not done that, because we've done it every other year when the conditions were like this,” she said.