WATCH LIVE: Tipping Point, a PBS News discussion on the Colorado River’s reckoning

Tipping Point: Colorado River Reckoning is a live town hall on the challenges facing the Colorado River — a prime source of water in the arid West that 40 million people depend on for hydropower, to slake growing cities and irrigate some of the most productive agricultural land in the country. Seven states, more than two dozen Native American tribes and Mexico all have an interest in the fate of the river.

The Upper Basin states (Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico) and the Lower Basin states (California, Nevada and Arizona) are currently negotiating, slowly, a new agreement to manage the dwindling river. The current rules expire in 2026 and decades of megadrought conditions, and drained reservoirs, have only increased the pressure to cut back on demand.

The webcast, scheduled 7 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. MDT, will be hosted by PBS News science correspondent Miles O’Brien and will include conversations with these guests:

