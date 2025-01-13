In Utah, you can get your turns in and be budget conscious, too

Is it possible to get in your turns and not spend an arm and a leg doing it? Utah’s winter economy relies heavily on the ski industry to bring in billions of dollars each year. So there’s a perception that it’s a sport for the wealthy .

Believe it or not, skiing and snowboarding in Utah can be a budget-friendly activity — if you’re willing to do a little research and some driving.

“There's definitely ways to ski affordably,” said Alison Palmintere, director of communications for Ski Utah , the trade organization that represents the state’s resorts.

If you’ve got the itch to get on the mountain and want to save a few bucks along the way, it might be worth looking outside of the Wasatch Front.

Brian Head Resort just east of Cedar City, for example, offered lift tickets for as little as $19 at the start of the season. Other smaller resorts like Beaver Mountain near Logan and Eagle Point near Beaver also have day tickets for under $100. And kids under 12 can even ski or ride for free. For comparison, a day ticket at one of Utah’s larger destinations could easily cost over $200.

Palmentere’s other tip is night skiing.

“Those tickets are often more affordable, and it's a really fun experience,” she said. “If you haven't gone, I recommend it. It's really cool to be skiing under the stars.”

Some ski shops offer discounts on rental gear , too. Palmentere also suggests checking out a ski swap in the fall for second-hand equipment or exploring options for season-long rentals as other ways for frugal skiers and snowboarders to save money.

No matter where you choose to go, the number one piece of advice Palmentere has is to plan ahead. The high ticket prices seen at big-name resorts are usually what they charge for people who walk up and buy a ticket the same day as their visit. According to Ski Utah, people can save an average of 30% by purchasing tickets in advance.

The same goes for those who ski or ride enough to justify a season pass. The earlier the better.

“The other thing is skiing midweek or ‘off-peak,’” she said. “When you ski off-peak or midweek, you often get those slightly less expensive lift tickets or discounts on parking.”

So, even with a reputation for being increasingly out of reach for everyday Utahns, the state still has options to afford some of “ the greatest snow on earth .”

“We’re lucky here in Utah to really have that diverse range of experiences and be able to offer skiing for those affordable prices.”

