Arizona apologizes for basketball fan’s ‘unacceptable chant’ after loss to BYU

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2025 at 6:07 PM MST
Arizona guard Caleb Love (1) and BYU forward Mawot Mag (0) talk to each other during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. BYU won 96-95.
Rick Scuteri
/
AP
Arizona guard Caleb Love (1) and BYU forward Mawot Mag (0) talk to each other during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. BYU won 96-95.

Arizona has apologized after the school says some fans participated in an “unacceptable chant” following the basketball team's 96-95 loss to BYU on Saturday night.

According to online video, fans can be heard yelling a profane phrase directed at Mormons as the teams were leaving the court. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Following tonight’s men’s basketball game, it was brought to our attention that an unacceptable chant occurred,” athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement.

“On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The chant is not reflective of who we are and should not have happened.”

Richie Saunders scored 23 points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, to give BYU the road victory at No. 19 Arizona.

It was the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and second consecutive over a ranked opponent, following a 91-57 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday.
