State Street

We’re still in the same ol’ Utah, right?

Published October 17, 2023 at 2:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
KUER

When we examined some of the better-known stereotypes about Utah, we started to realize there’s not just one version of Utah. So how do you run a state that is changing so fast? To get answers, we asked Gov. Spencer Cox himself for his thoughts on Utah’s changes and how he approaches the job.

Guests:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street Spencer CoxPopulation GrowthtrafficReligionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
