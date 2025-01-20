© 2025 KUER 90.1
New year, new legislative session, new faces

Published January 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
KUER

The 2025 Utah legislative session will have more than a few fresh faces — 22 to be exact. That includes three newly elected representatives with Pacific Islander roots. Two of them, Democrat Verona Mauga and Republican Doug Fiefia, joined State Street to talk about what they’re expecting this session and what it means for them to represent their communities in the halls of the Utah State Capitol.

