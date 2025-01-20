New year, new legislative session, new faces
The 2025 Utah legislative session will have more than a few fresh faces — 22 to be exact. That includes three newly elected representatives with Pacific Islander roots. Two of them, Democrat Verona Mauga and Republican Doug Fiefia, joined State Street to talk about what they’re expecting this session and what it means for them to represent their communities in the halls of the Utah State Capitol.
Voices:
- Rep. Verona Mauga, a Democrat from Taylorsville
- Rep. Doug Fiefia, a Republican from Herriman
