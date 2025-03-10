© 2025 KUER 90.1
State Street

Even outta sync, Utah passed 582 bills this sesh

Published March 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
KUER

That’s a wrap on the 2025 Utah legislative session. And was it just us, or were things a little frosty this year? Not just between the House and Senate, who were going back and forth on bill details literally up to the final seconds of the session. Tensions could be felt throughout the government, too. In this week’s episode, we get a handle on what was going down and what happened to the biggest bills of the year.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2025 Utah Legislative SessionUtah LegislatureSpencer CoxMike SchultzAnthony Loubet
