Even outta sync, Utah passed 582 bills this sesh
That’s a wrap on the 2025 Utah legislative session. And was it just us, or were things a little frosty this year? Not just between the House and Senate, who were going back and forth on bill details literally up to the final seconds of the session. Tensions could be felt throughout the government, too. In this week’s episode, we get a handle on what was going down and what happened to the biggest bills of the year.
Voices:
- Damon Cann, head of the political science department at Utah State University
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Republican from Fairview
- Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, Republican from Hooper
- Rep. Anthony Loubet, Republican from Kearns
