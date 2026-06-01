Why Nate Blouin says he’s the Utah Democrats’ best voice for Congress
As soon as State Sen. Nate Blouin saw how the chips were falling for the state’s redrawn congressional maps, he jumped on the chance to run in Utah’s new, blue-leaning 1st Congressional District. Now, he’s making the bet that the voters will see him as the progressive voice they want in Washington, D.C.
This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with Democratic primary candidate Nate Blouin. Additional episodes will follow, featuring conversations with each candidate.
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- 1st District debate zeroes in on Utah hot topics like AI, data centers and housing
- Nate Blouin vows to exit Utah’s CD1 primary if progressive rivals poll higher
- Liban Mohamed is the Utah Democratic convention pick in the new 1st district
- Nate Blouin’s crude internet past is a lesson for today’s chronically online teens
- As Blouin faces backlash, experts say Utah’s 1st district race dynamics have changed
- With a settled map, the Democratic race for Utah’s new 1st District is underway