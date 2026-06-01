Why Nate Blouin says he’s the Utah Democrats’ best voice for Congress

As soon as State Sen. Nate Blouin saw how the chips were falling for the state’s redrawn congressional maps, he jumped on the chance to run in Utah’s new, blue-leaning 1st Congressional District. Now, he’s making the bet that the voters will see him as the progressive voice they want in Washington, D.C.

This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with Democratic primary candidate Nate Blouin. Additional episodes will follow, featuring conversations with each candidate.

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